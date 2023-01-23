President Petro announces emergency measures in the Colombian southwest | News

Report This Content

Colombian President Gustavo Petro presented on Sunday a series of measures to address the emergency in the southwest of the country due to the landslides that caused the total closure of one of the main highways in that region last week.

Rains cause two deaths and 23 injured in Medellín, Colombia

In the company of the vice president, ministers and social organizations, the Colombian head of state communicated the measures agreed upon by the Extraordinary Council of Ministers held in the municipality of Ipiales, in the department of Nariño.

Gustavo Petro indicated that the first measure is related to the supply of fuel, in which it was decided to establish alternative access routes for the supply of gasoline and other fuels.

�� Due to the collapse of the Pan-American Highway, the President @petrogustavo presented the conclusions of the Extraordinary Council of Ministers held in Ipiales, Nariño, to deal with the emergency.

�� (1/7) pic.twitter.com/k97ZNqSM8T

– Colombian Presidency ���� (@infopresidencia)

January 22, 2023

Petro explained that the supply of fuel to the affected areas of the departments of Cauca and Nariño will be by sea and by land from Ecuador.

Other of the measures announced by Gustavo Petro has to do with the purchase of

crops to producers in the department of Nariño, which will be distributed in impoverished areas with the highest hunger rates in the country.

He also maintained that the Colombian State will buy land in the departments of Cauca and Nariño affected by the landslides to help the people who lost their homes due to the landslides.

In the Extraordinary Council of Ministers in Ipiales, Nariño, a series of measures were taken to guarantee the supply of fuel and food and the purchase of crops from farmers, which will be distributed in the most vulnerable territories. pic.twitter.com/UEPAf2FYv7

— Laura Sarabia (@laurisarabia)

January 22, 2023

“We want each family that had half a hectare as property before the disaster to have five hectares of fertile land and be able to start a greater period of prosperity,” he said.

The Colombian government promised to organize round tables with the sectors affected by the landslides, such as the region’s dairy industry, which intends to buy more than 400,000 tons of milk from local producers.

3 ️ ️ We will install tables with sectors that are suffering from isolation, there will be one with the dairy industry; We are looking for more than 400,000 tons of milk to be purchased by this industry to be transformed. The National Government will buy all of this transformation. pic.twitter.com/E0nxulcZfe

– Colombian Presidency ���� (@infopresidencia)

January 22, 2023

The Colombian authorities confirmed the arrival of 45 tank cars with fuel to the department of Nariño, coming from Ecuadorian soil.

“Successfully, it was possible to arrive from the Republic of Ecuador with 460 thousand gallons of fuel that the department of Nariño urgently required. International Solutions in times of road emergency”, reported the Presidency of the Republic on its Twitter account.

The #GovernmentOfChange confirmed the arrival of 45 tank trucks with fuel to the department of Nariño, which passed through Ecuador, to face the shortages caused by the road interruption in the southwestern part of the country.

– Colombian Presidency ���� (@infopresidencia)

January 22, 2023

Due to the landslides that caused the closure of one of the main highways in the southeast of the country, President Gustavo Petro had to suspend his tour of Europe and return to the country to take charge of the situation.





