The reasons for infamy | Blog

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Dina Boluarte is nothing more than a puppet of those who have usurped power.

The cruelty, stupidity and cynicism of Dina Boluarte, the woman who, backed by the economically dominant class of Peru, has opened the floodgate of extreme violence against the Peruvian people, is impressive. There are already more than fifty protesters murdered in cold blood by the armed forces, whose elements belong to the same marginalized and impoverished class that they repress. Boluarte’s speeches, loaded with hate and lies, represent the common weakness of the Latin American oligarchies, whose response to demands for justice and equity are always bullets.

In Peru, the scheme of double standards imposed by the United States on our entire continent is repeated: its speeches for democracy and freedom are shipwrecked as soon as the balance leans towards the election of progressive governments, whose proposals distance themselves from the interests of the empire and its multinationals. The destiny of third world countries is conditioned by that neoliberal parameter that prevents them from improving, because improvement and independence mean a reduction in the privileges of those who dominate the planet. The best example of this is the circus of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where the most exalted of the economic aristocracy rub shoulders, raffling with great style the future of the peoples while they distribute, among themselves, the wealth of others.

The declared war in Peru does not escape this scheme. Boluarte, the great traitor, is just one piece of the puzzle and her pathetic role is defined by blindly abiding by the dictates of her country’s economic leadership. The same thing happens in other Latin American nations, where the smell of colonialism saturates any initiative to impose a more humane model, rescue the profits from the exploitation of their natural wealth, and respect the autonomy of their original peoples. The great enemy is, ultimately, the system installed by the work and grace of an empire that, on its part, is also full of fissures.

Those killed by violence in the streets of Peruvian cities are evidence of the weakness of the government and the discredit of its authorities. Citizens demand better living conditions and that, both in Peru and in all our countries, is a demand whose consequences range from the most extreme repression to the installation of a dictatorship, as is currently happening in the Andean country. The instruments to consolidate these repressive governments extend their tentacles with surprising efficiency, creating a dome of silence around the atrocities committed by the dictators, in this case the excesses committed by the armed forces under the orders of Dina Boluarte. In this way, the complicit silence of international organizations supposedly created to defend democracy, peace and justice is installed, elevating the reasons for infamy as a valid justification for atrocities.

In the midst of this scenario of violence, the press is silent; it turns off its cameras, turns its attention to the issues on a media agenda imposed by powerful countries and puts its values ​​aside to respond to interests that are foreign to its true mission. What happens in the South American country is covered with a neutral filter so as not to overshadow other media campaigns of geopolitical and economic interest of powerful countries.

The demands of the peoples are an unforgivable slap in the face for the ruling classes.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report