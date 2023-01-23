Cuban President confirms attendance at Celac summit | News

Report This Content

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, announced this Sunday his participation in the seventh summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which will meet next Tuesday in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

Before leaving for Buenos Aires in the early hours of this day, the president released a message through his account on the social network Twitter.

“We aspire that unity in diversity, a key principle that we share, allows us to act as a solid regional family to promote and project Latin America and the Caribbean in the discussion of the global agenda,” he stressed.

The Cuban dignitary also assured that he will be back in Cuba to celebrate the 170th anniversary of the birth of the National Hero José Martí on January 28 and resume the daily tasks of his government management.

The Cuban delegation is also made up of Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez; the Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, and other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex).

The 33 nations that comprise it will participate in this seventh meeting of the regional integration mechanism.

Argentine authorities have specified that the meeting will address the concerns of the peoples of the bloc associated with climate change, gender equality and the situation of workers.

Likewise, the representatives of the Celac Governments will seek to strengthen the mechanisms of integration and political agreement through regional cooperation, as well as dialogue with the European and African Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China and India.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



