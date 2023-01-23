They monitor activity of the Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico | News

The National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) of Mexico reported this Sunday that the Popocatépetl volcano registered 347 minutes of low-amplitude vibrations in 24 hours.

According to the entity, the monitoring showed that the smoke column exceeded 3,000 meters in height, there were four minor explosions, a volcanotectonic earthquake of magnitude 2.5 and more than 160 exhalations accompanied by water vapor, gases and ashes.

Cenapred highlights that the activity of Popocatépetl maintains the Volcanic Stoplight in Yellow Phase two, given the continuity of exhalations, vibrations, explosions and the emission of ash towards the states of Mexico, Morelos and Puebla.

Likewise, the authorities of the states committed to volcanic activity recommend that tourists and the population maintain a distance of 12 kilometers, cover their noses and mouths, not leave pets outdoors, and sweep and deposit in plastic bags the ashes that fall near the houses.

For the next few hours, the explosive activity of the colossus is expected to continue on a low to intermediate scale; in addition to the possibility of pyroclastic and mud flows of little scope.

Meanwhile, on this day the Civil Protection authorities have evaluated the conditions of the evacuation routes, in case it is necessary to use them in a timely manner and thus be prepared for any eventuality.

