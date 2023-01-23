Latin America

Alert for storms declared in nine provinces of Argentina | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 24 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Argentina announced this Sunday that nine provinces are under yellow alert for storms in that South American country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Red alert issued in four Argentine provinces due to extreme heat

According to the entity, these are the provinces of Jujuy, Salta, Formosa, Chaco, Tucumán, Catamarca, La Rioja, San Luis and Mendoza, given the possible occurrence of meteorological phenomena that can cause damage and interruptions in daily activities.

For the province of Jujuy, the alert was issued expressly for the mountainous area of ​​Manuel Belgrano, Humahuaca, Tilcara and Tumbaya, where local storms are expected to occur that can be strong, with gusts, electrical activity and hail.

For its part, in Salta, affectations are expected in the areas of General José de San Martín and the Yungas of Iruya, Orán and Santa Victoria, where accumulated rainfall between 40 and 70 millimeters is expected.

Likewise, the capital of the province of Tucumán and towns such as Famaillá, Simoca and Tafí Viejo are included in the warning; while in areas of the provinces of Catamarca and La Rioja, the rains can accumulate up to 45 millimeters.

The SMN specifies that in the province of Formosa affectations are expected in Patiño; in Chaco, in Almirante Brown and General Güemes; in Mendoza, in Las Heras and in San Luis, in the lower area of ​​Ayacucho.

On January 20, the SMN put nine other Argentine provinces and the City of Buenos Aires (capital) on alert for the occurrence of storms after intense days of heat.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 24 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Interior Minister is denounced after violent eviction at the University of San Marcos in Peru | News

2 hours ago

Brazil initiates investigation into genocide against Yanomami indigenous | News

5 hours ago

President Lula begins his first international tour in Argentina | News

7 hours ago

Aggressor of acid attack on saxophonist in Mexico released | News

8 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.