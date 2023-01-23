Alert for storms declared in nine provinces of Argentina | News

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Argentina announced this Sunday that nine provinces are under yellow alert for storms in that South American country.

According to the entity, these are the provinces of Jujuy, Salta, Formosa, Chaco, Tucumán, Catamarca, La Rioja, San Luis and Mendoza, given the possible occurrence of meteorological phenomena that can cause damage and interruptions in daily activities.

For the province of Jujuy, the alert was issued expressly for the mountainous area of ​​Manuel Belgrano, Humahuaca, Tilcara and Tumbaya, where local storms are expected to occur that can be strong, with gusts, electrical activity and hail.

For its part, in Salta, affectations are expected in the areas of General José de San Martín and the Yungas of Iruya, Orán and Santa Victoria, where accumulated rainfall between 40 and 70 millimeters is expected.

Likewise, the capital of the province of Tucumán and towns such as Famaillá, Simoca and Tafí Viejo are included in the warning; while in areas of the provinces of Catamarca and La Rioja, the rains can accumulate up to 45 millimeters.

The SMN specifies that in the province of Formosa affectations are expected in Patiño; in Chaco, in Almirante Brown and General Güemes; in Mendoza, in Las Heras and in San Luis, in the lower area of ​​Ayacucho.

On January 20, the SMN put nine other Argentine provinces and the City of Buenos Aires (capital) on alert for the occurrence of storms after intense days of heat.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



