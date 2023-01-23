Interior Minister is denounced after violent eviction at the University of San Marcos in Peru | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDDHH) of Peru filed an appeal this Sunday against the country’s Interior Minister, Vicente Romero, and the general commander of the National Police, Raúl Alfaro Alvarado, after the operation at the facilities of the University of San Marcos in Lima (UNMSM).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Demand the release of students detained in Lima, Peru

In the seventh constitutional court of the Supreme Court of Justice, two lawyers members of the organization filed a petition for habeas corpus, alleging arbitrariness in the arrests on Saturday on the campus of the capital’s main university.

At least 400 riot police, supported by special forces, tanks and armored vehicles, but without the presence of prosecutors, entered the UNMSM campus to evict the protesters who had been occupying the study center since last Wednesday.

More than 200 people were intervened after the uniformed officers took away, with an armored vehicle, the gate and a wall at gate number 3. There were shots and tear gas bombs, despite meeting no resistance.

The Peruvian National Police (PNP) confirmed a list of 193 people who remain detained in the Prefecture of Lima, at the intersection of España and Alfonso Ugarte avenues in the center of the capital.

On the morning of this day, relatives and lawyers of the detainees came to the police headquarters to give them food and request information about their legal situation. In addition, representatives of the CNDDHH and health brigades were present in search of information on his physical condition.

#Peru Parents, students from various universities, peasants and Peruvians in general on the outskirts of the PNP establishments harangue “Ole le, ola la, Dina asesina we are going to get you out”

Support for detainees at the Universidad Mayor de San Marcos pic.twitter.com/GV7raRMR2i

— JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj)

January 21, 2023

In this regard, they indicated that the detainees were distributed to the headquarters of the Anti-Terrorism Directorate (Dircote) of the Investigative Police of Peru (PIP) and to the National Criminal Investigation Directorate (Dirincri).

On the other hand, the Ombudsman’s Office indicated that only on Saturday there were 109 road blockades nationwide. The protest actions were registered in 35 provinces, with El Collao being the area with the greatest intensity of the conflict.

Response from university authorities

Through its account on the social network Twitter, the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos issued a statement to rule on the events that occurred the day before, denouncing the abuse of authority during the operation.

According to the educational entity, the day before the police “entered the university campus, without the presence of the Ombudsman’s Office or the representative of the Public Ministry. Therefore, we denounce the abuse of authority towards our arbitrarily intervened students.”

Likewise, it rejected the intervention of the Directorate Against Terrorism (Dircote) in the university residence that “had as a detriment the material damage of the infrastructure and the physical and psychological harm to the community of San Marcos residents.”

“We urge the powers of the State to build bridges to solve the political crisis that puts the stability of all public institutions at risk, as our house of studies currently suffers and use the mechanisms that democracy allows respecting the human rights of all our citizens. , as well as our students”, the text refers.

After the intervention in the university campus, delegations of protesters present in Lima mobilized to repudiate the act and reject the arbitrary detention of those who were inside the educational center.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report