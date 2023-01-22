Latin America

Brazil initiates investigation into genocide against Yanomami indigenous | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 46 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Brazilian Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, ordered the opening of an investigation into crimes of genocide and environmental crimes in the Yanomami indigenous reserve, in the state of Roraima.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President Lula visits indigenous Yanomami community

“President Lula determined that the laws be complied with throughout the country. And we are going to do that in relation to the criminal suffering imposed on the Yanomami. There are strong indications of the crime of genocide,” said the minister.

The investigation, which will begin this Monday, January 23, will be carried out by the Federal Police “to identify those responsible and punish the guilty.”

Paradigm shift:
The Bolsonaro government encouraged invasions of illegal miners into the Yanomami Indigenous Land. Three weeks after taking office, Lula’s president declares a national public health emergency due to the humanitarian crisis suffered by the indigenous people.

— Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)
January 21, 2023

The Yanomami indigenous land is the largest in the country, in terms of territory, and is being invaded by miners. Contamination of land and water by mercury used in mining affects the availability of food in communities.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrived this Saturday in Boa Vista, a municipality and capital of the northern state of Roraima, to address the health crisis of the Yanomami people, whose child population suffers a high degree of malnutrition.

Previously, the federal government determined that a working group involving various ministries must begin to act to contain the humanitarian tragedy affecting the Yanomami indigenous people.

In recent years, communities have suffered from the presence of illegal mining, lack of food, water contamination, and abandonment during the Jair Bolsonaro administration.

Published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOU), the decree establishes 90 days for the work of the so-called National Coordination to Combat the Lack of Health Assistance to Populations in Yanomami Territory.

According to the text, the committee has 45 days to present a “structuring action plan” with responses to the crisis.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 46 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

President Lula begins his first international tour in Argentina | News

2 hours ago

Aggressor of acid attack on saxophonist in Mexico released | News

3 hours ago

President Arce calls to strengthen the Plurinational State | News

5 hours ago

Colombia arrests suspect in murder of Paraguayan prosecutor | News

8 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.