President Lula begins his first international tour in Argentina | News

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will arrive in Argentina this Sunday, on his first official trip after taking office as head of state on the 1st of this month with the purpose of participating in the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

With his tour in the neighboring nation, Lula seeks to relaunch Brazil‘s foreign policy, after the former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro carried out a conflictive management on the matter in the past government.

Now, Lula not only seeks to redirect Brazilian diplomacy but also to deepen relations with Argentina, where he plans to meet with President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

On the bilateral agenda there are two central issues: the negotiations for the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline to reach Brazil and the financing of inputs brought from that country to continue with the construction of the work.

In this sense, negotiations are advanced so that the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) opens a line of credit to Argentina, with a convenient interest rate, to finish building the second section of the gas pipeline.

The flight that will bring Lula will arrive on Sunday night at the military ballooning station of the Jorge Newbery airport, where Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero will wait for him, according to the San Martín Palace.

This Monday, at the Casa Rosada, Lula and Fernández will sign, together with ministers from different portfolios, agreements for cooperation in energy sovereignty, financial integration, defense, health, science, technology, innovation and Antarctic cooperation.

According to the Foreign Ministry, both will offer a press conference to communicate the basic guidelines of the signed agreements and a joint statement.

On Tuesday, Fernández and Lula will participate together with the other heads of state, representatives and invited delegations in the VII Summit of Celac Presidents, which will take place at the Sheraton de Retiro hotel.

