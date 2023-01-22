Aggressor of acid attack on saxophonist in Mexico released | News

Report This Content

Judge Teódulo Pacheco Pacheco decided to change the precautionary measure, from preventive detention to house arrest, for the former deputy of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of Mexico, Juan Antonio Vera Carrizal, mastermind of the acid attack on the saxophonist, María Elena Ríos Ortiz, which occurred in September 2019.

Vera Carrizal will wear an electronic bracelet for the duration of her judicial process for femicide.

The National Executive Coordination of the Federal Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists expressed its concern over the decision of the control judge Téodulo Pacheco Pacheco.

The Mechanism, dependent on the Mexican Ministry of the Interior, issued a public statement on the change of the precautionary measure in favor of the alleged attacker of Ríos, who is accused of attempted femicide.

“This resolution encourages the situation of vulnerability and latent risk in which María Elena Ríos and her family find themselves, and in this sense, it sends a message of impunity and re-victimization,” he emphasizes.

On her social networks, the young woman wrote: “with a made-up audience and an agreed agreement, today my attacker has been released,” and immediately added: “if he escapes, he will kill me. Burn it all.”

María Elena Ríos, who was attacked with sulfuric acid on September 9, 2019 by two subjects who received orders from the former legislator, accused that the hearing, which began on January 16, was postponed with various excuses from Judge Pacheco.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



