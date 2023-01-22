President Arce calls to strengthen the Plurinational State | News

Report This Content

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, called this Sunday for the defense of the homeland and democracy above political calculations, while urging to strengthen the State with new content to continue and deepen the Democratic and Cultural Revolution.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivian president calls for unity against coup plotters

In his speech for the 14th anniversary of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, the president reviewed the history of the country’s struggles from colonial times, through the republican period to the present, “to know where we come from and where we are going.”

“Today, our country calls us to never again allow democracy and the achievements of the people to be put at risk. In this perspective, the unity of our Plurinational State of Bolivia is a strategic necessity”, he highlighted.

#LIVE

In unity with our social organizations and the Bolivian people as a whole, we celebrate 14 years of our Plurinational State of #Bolivia����

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

January 22, 2023

The dignitary alluded to the social mobilization that counteracted the attempts at political destabilization promoted by citizens of Santa Cruz, and recognized the commitment and value of the Bolivian people.

“I want to take this opportunity to highlight the organization and permanent mobilization of the Bolivian working people, in defense of our democracy and our economy,” he stressed.

Through a review of his administration since 2020, President Arce highlighted the economic achievements with social justice that show the dynamic nature of the Bolivian economy.

In this sense, he opted for industrialization with import substitution and affirmed that progress is being made in the construction of a more equitable and just society that puts an end to economic abuses.

We build a new constitutional text, learning that our plurinationality is our greatest wealth. Since the approval of our CPE in 2009, with more than 60% support, we have left behind that State that existed for a few and turned its back on the great majorities. pic.twitter.com/siFphPwoZB

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

January 22, 2023

The festivity for the 14 years of the Plurinational State began at 07:00 (local time) with the traditional ancestral rite, where the Head of State participated with the Vice President, David Choquehuanca.

Also present were ministers, the presidents of the Chamber of Senators and Deputies, Andrónico Rodríguez and Jerjes Mercado, respectively; leaders of the Unity Pact and representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in the country.

Members of the peasant social sectors and the city who have supported the Government and have defended democracy in the last two years also participated.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

