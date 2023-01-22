Colombia arrests suspect in murder of Paraguayan prosecutor | News

Report This Content

Colombian Margareth L. Chacón Zúñiga, charged with the murder of Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in May 2022, was arrested this Saturday upon arrival in Colombia after being extradited from El Salvador, sources close to the prosecution reported.

The detainee was transferred from the Central American nation by a commission of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) and the Criminal Investigation and Interpol Directorate (Dijín) of the National Police.

The magistracy published on its Twitter social network account that Chacón Zúñiga is accused of “planning, financing and logistics of the murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci” and this Sunday “she will be presented before a guarantee control judge to advance the prosecution process “.

Available #Prosecutor’s Office Margareth L Chacón Zúñiga remained, who would have participated together with the Pérez Hoyos brothers in the planning, financing, and logistics of the murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci. She was transferred from El Salvador to Colombia by commission of the CTI and the @DIJINPolice. pic.twitter.com/qkIm90eM8A

– Colombian Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaCol)

January 22, 2023

The Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor Marcelo Pecci was killed by a hitman on the Colombian island of Barú, near Cartagena de Indias, where a family stay was taking place.

Specializing in organized crime, drug trafficking, money laundering and terrorist financing, the South American magistrate had investigated gangs from Brazil, as well as Lebanese money launderers from the Triple Border of Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina.

The international investigation undertaken by several security agencies has shown that criminal organizations such as the Brazilian Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), or the Uruguayan Clan Insfrán, could be linked to the crime.

Our president @nayibbukele It has been clear, as a State, we are going to collaborate with allied countries in the fight against organized crime, along the same lines that they have supported us to bring in terrorists who have pending accounts with the #Justice salvadoran pic.twitter.com/dEdxdviZ1Y

— Gustavo Villatoro ���� (@Vi11atoro)

January 21, 2023

Margareth Chacón is the sentimental partner of Andrés Felipe Pérez, who together with his brother Ramón planned and coordinated the murder of prosecutor Pecci. The woman is facing charges not only for planning the coup against the Paraguayan prosecutor, but for coordinating the attack by hiring the hit men who executed it.

The authorities have not determined the masterminds of the homicide, but the Pérez Hoyos brothers confessed their involvement in the events on January 16 before Judge 12 of the Cartagena Municipal Criminal Court with Guarantee Control Function, for which they were imprisoned.

During the design of the accusation, the Prosecutor’s Office revealed that the brothers paid a millionaire figure to the hitman Francisco Luis Correa to carry out the attack and that Margareth intervened in the planning and owned the truck used to prepare the crime.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

