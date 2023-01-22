Haiti closes to 500 deaths from cholera outbreak in four months | News

Haiti’s Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP) reported Saturday that the death toll from the recent cholera outbreak rose to 496.

Cholera leaves more than 400 dead in the last quarter in Haiti

Just four months after its reappearance in the Caribbean country, the virus is present in 25,182 suspected people and 21,407 hospitalized, while of the total deaths, 312 have died in health institutions and 184 in the communities.

The health authorities affirm that 56.60 percent of the suspected cases are male and the average age of those infected is 19 years, with the most affected age group being 1 to 4 years, with 374 confirmed cases and 3,000 suspects.

L’accès à l’eau potable est important pour lutter contre les maladies hydriques dont le choléra.

L’UNICEF et la DINEPA ont construit des systèmes d’adduction d’eau pour permettre à la population d’avoir accès à l’eau potable en Haiti. #PourChaqueEnfantof the drinkable eau. pic.twitter.com/0W1zJMf1em

— UNICEF Haiti (@UNICEFHaiti)

January 21, 2023

The incidence rate exceeds 37 percent and the hardest-hit department is the West, where the capital Port-au-Prince belongs and a third of the national population resides with 1,155 confirmed cases and 16,408 suspected cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned a few days ago that an unprecedented number of cholera outbreaks is taking place in countries impacted by climate disasters and other crises, while vaccines to prevent this disease have become “extremely scarce”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



