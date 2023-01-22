Police repression leaves at least two dead in Virú, Peru | News

The repression of the demonstrations registered on Saturday in the Peruvian province of Virú left at least two dead, raising the death toll in the country to 55 since the start of the protests against President Dina Boluarte.

According to the National Police (PNP), among the deceased is the 23-year-old identified as Nixon Sánchez who lost his life during alleged clashes between protesters and police officers.

According to the police entity, the second victim was a 54-year-old man who died from a bullet wound while trying to cross the blockade via Panamericana Norte in Virú.

The two new deaths are added to that of a woman and an unborn baby registered on Thursday, to increase to seven the deaths in the province of Virú since the increase in anti-government protests in the Libertad region.

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office registers 55 deaths and more than 1,200 injuries since the beginning of the demonstrations in the country after the dismissal of Pedro Castillo.

During the day of demonstrations on Saturday, acts of police repression were reported in the surroundings of the Arequipa airport.

Police violence was also reported in the town of Llave in the department of Puno, leaving a balance of 10 injured.

In the capital Lima, almost 200 students from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM) were detained during a police intervention at the study center.

Hundreds of protesters mobilized on Saturday night to demand the release of the students held by the police forces.

In this regard, local media reported that protesters left Puno for Lima this Saturday in protest of police intervention on campus.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



