Bolivian President calls for unity against coup plotters | News

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, called on Saturday for the unity of the people and State institutions in the face of destabilizing acts that seek impunity for those responsible for the 2019 coup.

Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office adds charges against former Governor Camacho

Luis Arce pointed out that the destabilizing actions of the Bolivian right try to take responsibility away from the promoters of the violence in the department of Santa Cruz.

Arce appealed to the unity of the Bolivians to defeat them and not make the mistakes of 2019 again.

During a meeting of the Single Magisterium of Bolivia MAS IPSP, the head of state recommended the union of the different social sectors at a time when sectors of the right of Santa Cruz, call to protest in defense of ex-governor Luis Fernando Camacho, who is detained since December 30 for the Coup d’état I case.

Luis Arce stressed that the search for impunity is the axis of the policy of the elites headed by the ex-civic from Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho.

According to President Arce, the right-wing sector that supports ex-governor Camacho is hurt after failing to destabilize his government.

In this sense, Luís Arce recalled that in November 2021, the Santa Cruz right promoted the annulment of the bill to fight against the legitimization of illegal earnings, they tried again between October and November 2022 with the slogan of “Census of Population and Housing 2023, yes or yes” and they will keep trying.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



