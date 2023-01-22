They demand the release of students detained in Lima, Peru | News

Report This Content

A group of protesters mobilized in the Peruvian capital on Saturday to demand the release of around 200 students from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM) who were detained during the police intervention in the study center.

Police repression against mobilizations in Lima continues

Peruvian media have indicated that the protesters reached the headquarters of the Lima prefecture and the Criminal Intelligence Directorate (Dirincri) where they were repressed by officials of the country’s National Police.

Human rights organizations demanded the release of the detainees and denounced several violations of the integrity and rights of the students by the police.

��At this moment the police begin to repress the protesters who are around the #Dirincri and that they demand the release of the more than 200 detainees in #SanMarcos.

��✍️ Jonathan Hurtado pic.twitter.com/L4QNBoLGaM

– OjoPúblico (@Ojo_Publico)

January 22, 2023

From the National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDDHH) they pointed out that during the intervention at the UNMSM, a group of women were forced to undress, which represents an attack against their integrity.

They also denounced that four student leaders are being held at the headquarters of the Peruvian university.

��URGENT

There are 4 student leaders arbitrarily detained, since morning, in the university residence of the university city of the Universidad San Marcos. The students: Lucía Garay, Leani Vela and Diany Vivas are inside the residence; and he pic.twitter.com/O2ZwGI4VKT

– CNDDHH ���� #NiUnMuertoMás (@cnddhh)

January 22, 2023

Several human rights organizations described the police operation as illegal and denounced that it was carried out without the presence of prosecutors or defense lawyers were allowed access to the detainees.

The detainees affirmed that they were taken to the Lima Police headquarters and other premises under mistreatment.

The Ombudsman’s Office demanded that the National Police inform the public about the status of the detained students from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos.

A group of students from the National University of San Agustín (UNSA) together with other citizens mobilized in the city of Arequipa against the intervention of the PNP in the San Marcos University.

Peruvian media reported that groups of protesters left several regions of Peru for the Peruvian capital on Saturday in support of the students detained during the police intervention at the university in the Peruvian capital.

The protests in Peru have not ceased since the removal of the then president, Pedro Castillo, on December 7, and the death of more than 50 civilians has been reported so far.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



