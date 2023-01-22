They assassinate a candidate for mayor in Ecuador | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



In a new act of political violence in Ecuador, registered on Saturday in the province of Santa Elena, the candidate for mayor of Salinas, Julio César Farachio, was assassinated while he was carrying out a campaign act ahead of the February 5 elections.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Fight between prisoners in Ecuadorian jail leaves one dead

Witnesses to the attack indicated that alleged hitmen aboard a motorcycle fired several times at the humanity of the lawyer and politician, causing his death.

Justice, we want justice! the supporters of the candidate for mayor for the parties, Sociedad Patriotica, Mover and Unidad Popular, who were at the scene of the criminal act, shouted and demanded.

#URGENT The assassination of lawyer Julio César Farachio, candidate for mayor of the Salinas canton, in MUEY is confirmed.

Hours ago he had posted photos of his campaign we are a totally failed state @IACHR @France24_en pic.twitter.com/ZHnj0I2ie6

— TABLE OF NATIONAL UNITY OF SOCIAL ORGANIZATIONS (@Mesaunidad)

January 22, 2023

Videos circulating on social networks show how supporters of Farachio placed flags to cover the face of the murdered mayoral candidate.

According to Ecuadorian media, police authorities approached the scene of the murder to advance the first investigations to find those responsible for the murder of Julio César Farachio.

No to political violence. We demand punishment of those responsible for this new violent death. We stand in solidarity with the militancy, friends and family of the Ab. Julius Caesar Farachio

– Popular Unity (@UnidadPopularE)

January 22, 2023

The assassination of the Salinas Mayor’s Office occurs in the midst of a context of violence and insecurity in Ecuador, which closed 2022 with a homicide rate of 25 per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in its history.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report