Candidate registration process begins in Guatemala | News

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Guatemala reported this Saturday that the registration process of candidates for the general elections on June 25 began.

According to the entity‘s Registry of Citizens, some nine political parties were the first to register their candidates on this day to participate in the elections.

The electoral authorities indicated that the process for political organizations to register their candidates for all popular election positions will last until March 26.

The first party to carry out the process for the presidential binomial was the Valor Unionista coalition with Zury Ríos and Héctor Cifuentes; followed by the Blue party with Isaac Farchi and Mauricio Zaldaña; the National Union of Hope (UNE) with Sandra Torres and Romeo Guerra.

Likewise, for the Cabal party were Edmond Mulet and Max Santa Cruz; for the organization All were Ricardo Sagastume and Guillermo Gonzáles; Let’s go with Manuel Conde and Luis Suárez; the Humanist party with Rudio Lecsan Mérida and Darío Rosales; then the Republican Party with Rafael Espada and Arturo Herrador; and Podemos with Roberto Arzú and David Pineda.

The day before, the TSE made the official call for the elections in which the president, vice president, 160 deputies to Congress, 340 municipal mayors and 20 representatives to the Central American Parliament (Parlacen) will be elected.

The TSE also specified that the electoral campaign will begin on March 27 up to 36 hours before the election day, this being the second phase of the process.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



