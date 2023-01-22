Police repression continues against protests in Lima, Peru | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



A new repression by the security forces of Peru was registered this Saturday in Lima (capital) against the mobilizations in rejection of the Government of Dina Boluarte and in support of the people who were arrested after the police intervention of the University of San Marcos.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peruvian police intervene San Marcos University in Lima

The collaborator of teleSUR in Peru, Jaime Herrera, indicated that on Avenida España, in the center of Lima, there were protesters supporting the 205 detainees after the intervention of the educational facility.

“There is a group of police officers who are intervening, trying to remove the people who are demonstrating, supporting the detainees,” Herrera said.

The protesters were peacefully in the area, where two police stations are located, when the agents violently pushed them back.

“There are people who have fallen to the ground with the force of the police and others who have been attacked,” explained the teleSUR contributor.

However, delegations from regions such as Apurímac, Ica, Moquegua, Madre de Dios, among others, have mobilized towards the center of Lima to protest against the arrests and the intervention of the aforementioned university.

#NOW | Delegations from Apurímac and Ica arrive in the center of Lima to protest against the arrests of provincial citizens and the intervention at the San Marcos University. pic.twitter.com/0tuu0NlylY

— ���� Wayka�� (@WaykaPeru)

January 21, 2023

Hours earlier, the Peruvian police intervened at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos in Lima, where delegations from various regions of the country were housed, who arrived in the capital to join the protest against the president-designate Boluarte, due to the closure of Congress, new general elections and a Constituent Assembly.

For congresswoman Susel Paredes, this operation was disproportionate and “breaks with the solidarity tradition of San Marcos of receiving social leaders, people who protest.”

COMPLAINT

We are witnesses that in the DIRINCRI the detainees of the San Marcos University are being forced to sign registration documents without the presence of their lawyers or the police. @fiscaliaperu. This is a violation of human rights that we will denounce!#CNDDHH pic.twitter.com/VUZOhmlF7Q

– CNDDHH ���� #NiUnMuertoMás (@cnddhh)

January 21, 2023

Herrera indicated that the number of detainees was confirmed by representatives of the National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDDHH), who have denounced the violation of their rights to defense.

This entity also warned that “military personnel are around the University of Engineering”, an educational facility that also houses protesters after the decision made by its academic authorities.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report