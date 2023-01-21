President Lula visits Yanomami indigenous community | News

Report This Content

This Saturday the president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, travels to Roraima to visit the Yanomami people, whose objective is to monitor the malnutrition situation of community children in the state and develop an action plan to eradicate the problem.

Lula reported through social networks: “We received information about the absurd situation of malnutrition of Yanomami children in Roraima. Tomorrow I will travel to the state to offer the support of the federal government and together with our ministers we will work to guarantee the lives of Yanomami children “.

On a social network, Lula commented on the trip to Roraima. “Hello. I arrive in Boa Vista this morning and will visit the indigenous hospital and the Indigenous Health Support House, where I will speak with health professionals and the Yanomami people. We will join efforts to guarantee life and overcome this crisis.”

We receive information about the absurd situation of malnutrition of Yanomami children in Roraima. Amanhã will travel to the State to offer the support of the federal government and, together with our ministers, we will act to guarantee the life of Yanomami children.

– Lula (@LulaOficial)

January 20, 2023

Within the actions of the Government to assist the indigenous community, a national coordinating committee was created to combat malnutrition, according to an extra edition of the Official Gazette published on Friday night.

The health emergency declaration was signed by the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, who will also set up a public health emergency operations center to “plan, organize, coordinate and control” the measures taken to resolve the situation.

The action plan must be presented within forty-five days, and the committee will function for 90 days, which may be extended.

Good day. Now I’ll go to Boa Vista and visit the indigenous hospital and the Casa de Apoio à Saúde Indígena, where I will talk with health professionals and Yanomami people. We will make efforts to guarantee life and overcome this crisis.

– Lula (@LulaOficial)

January 21, 2023

The Yanomami indigenous reserve is the largest in Brazil and registers a lack of medical care for its population, which suffers from cases of child malnutrition and malaria.

The ministers Wellington Dias (Social Development), Nísia Trindade (Health), Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples), Flávio Dino (Justice), José Mucio (Defense, Silvio Almeida (Human Rights), Márcio Macêdo (Secretary General), General Gonçalves Dias (Office of Institutional Security) and the commander of the Air Force, Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno.

The governor of Roraima, Antonio Denarium (PP), and the Secretary of Indigenous Health of the Ministry of Health, Weibe Tapeba, must also participate in the delegation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



