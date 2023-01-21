Peruvian police intervene San Marcos University in Lima | News

Report This Content

The Peruvian National Police (PNP) entered the National University of San Marcos in Lima (capital) this Saturday, where citizens from different regions who traveled to join the march against the designated president Dina Boluarte are staying.

CMIO.org in sequence:

New acts of repression are reported in the Peruvian region of Puno

The elements of the police entered with violence and subdued the student and social leaders who had organized that the university campus will house the caravans of indigenous communities that arrived for the massive protests against the Peruvian government.

They have also arrested several people, they have thrown them to the ground, while they have taken donations and their belongings, according to the complaints published on social networks.

A person staying at the San Marcos University student residence pointed out that there was no prosecutor during the violent operation to evict protesters from the campus.

Activists outside the headquarters of the educational center demanded that lawyers and congressmen be allowed to pass so that they can protect the rights of those inside. It should be noted that the San Marcos University was taken over by students on January 17 in solidarity with the people who have been protesting against the Government and the Congress of the Republic.

In the case of the National Engineering University (UNI), the University Council agreed to welcome students from the south of the country. The first students to arrive were from the National University of San Antonio Abad of Cusco.

#Peru A group of shock policemen leave the National University of San Marcos after the eviction of protesters staying there.

Inside there are still investigative police, experts and other units pic.twitter.com/nVC28RtUcx

— JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj)

January 21, 2023

Hours after the intervention, a group of shock policemen withdrew from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos after the eviction of protesters staying there. Inside there are still investigative police, experts and other units.

The provisional superior prosecutor and national coordinator of the Crime Prevention Prosecutors, Alfonso Barnechea, announced to the media at the gates of the university that 200 people were arrested in the operation and that some twenty prosecutors have been transferred to this place to Verify that the human rights of citizens have been respected.

Since last Wednesday, hundreds of people from Puno, Arequipa and Cusco, among other parts of the country, began to arrive at this university, who came to the Peruvian capital to participate in the large marches called for the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress , the convocation of a Constituent Assembly and the advancement of general elections.

After the agents entered, police officers in riot gear gathered at the gates of the campus to cordon off the area. The operation was supported by a police helicopter.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

