Preventive detention ruled for 942 Bolsonaristas in Brazil | News

The Supreme Federal Court of Brazil (STF) ruled on Friday to keep 942 participants in vandalism in the country that attacked Congress, the Planalto Palace and said federal headquarters in preventive detention.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lula da Silva asks to punish Bolsonaro for coup coup

The judge of the STF Alexandre de Moraes ruled on the measure after concluding an investigation process of 1,406 citizens imprisoned for the attacks, where 464 people were released.

Among the precautionary measures ordered are the cancellation of passports, the suspension of documentation that legalizes the possession of firearms, as well as wearing an electronic anklet.

Today the Federal Police is carrying out an operation in 5 states and the DF against financiers and participants in the invasions in Brasília. The Supreme Court ordered 8 preventive prisons and 16 searches and retentions. There are already 4 suspects in custody. pic.twitter.com/p5YWhcBlgB

— Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

January 20, 2023

The institution established that among other regulations to be complied with is the prohibition of leaving the country, the use of social networks or contacting another person involved in the events.

Moraes argued that this measure is “to guarantee public order and ensure the effectiveness of the investigations”, warning about the intention of Bolsonaro sympathizers, who wanted to “coerce and prevent the exercise of constitutional powers.”

The charges facing Brazilians in pretrial detention are classified as “terrorism preparations”, criminal association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d’état, as well as threat and incitement to crime.

According to the Secretary of State for the Penitentiary Administration (Seape), only 6 percent of the attackers came from the Federal District; the majority belonged to the state of Sao Paulo with 271 participants.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



