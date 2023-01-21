6.4 magnitude earthquake registered in Argentina | News

Report This Content

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Argentina in the north of the country, 152 kilometers northeast of the city of Santiago del Estero, according to the nation’s National Institute for Seismic Prevention (INPRES).

With a depth of 636 kilometers, the telluric movement was perceived in Córdoba and in the Chilean regions of Arica, Parinacota, Tarapacá and Antofagasta, just as local media assert that it was also felt in other bordering countries.

The epicenter of the earthquake was reported 146 km north of Santiago Del Estero, 199 km east of San Miguel De Tucumán and 48 km southwest of Campo Gallo. Similarly, INPRES noted reports of -26,876 latitude and -63,198 longitude.

At 7:09 p.m. local time, the earthquake was reported, and it also had an intensity III on the modified Mercalli scale, according to the note presented by the Télam communication platform.

The authorities have so far not reported loss of human life, nor have there been reports of damage to infrastructure or other effects on Argentine territory.

INPRES also reported that a 3.1-magnitude telluric movement was identified in Jujuy at 9:56 p.m. local time, while an event with the same magnitude also occurred in Jujuy.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



