Latin America

UN High Commissioner describes deaths in Peru as unacceptable | News

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Christian Salazar, described the deaths of more than 50 protesters amid the repression of anti-government protests in Peru as unacceptable.

Demonstrations continue to demand the resignation of the Peruvian president

During his stay in the South American country, the high-ranking UN official held a meeting with the directive of Congress and with the Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, in the midst of the demonstrations demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, as well as the Call for early elections.

At the end of the meeting, the UN Human Rights Commissioner said that the death of more than 50 dead and hundreds injured as a result of the repression of the mobilizations, especially in the south of the country, raised the unacceptable.

“Let’s hope that immediate measures are taken so that it does not happen again. It is important to carry out conclusive investigations in these cases”, emphasized Christian Salazar.

The UN special envoy to Peru indicated that other issues discussed with legislators was the stigmatization of protesters by the country’s authorities who have described those who decide to participate in the protests as terrorists.

He also noted that they discussed the need to guarantee the right to protest by the Peruvian State.

In the meeting with Prime Minister Otárola, “We have requested information on what the Government is doing to prevent these deaths and injuries from happening again, that the cases be well investigated,” said the official who was received the day before by President Dina Boluarte.

The National Prosecutor, Patricia Benavides, met with Christian Salazar, special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, to whom she detailed the prosecutor’s actions during the social mobilizations, which are carried out with a human rights approach. pic.twitter.com/jDAvsvPh1S

– Public Ministry (@FiscaliaPeru)
January 20, 2023

The UN Human Rights Commissioner condemned the acts of violence registered in the marches carried out in Lima and in various regions of the country, where there are already 54 deaths according to data from the Peruvian Ombudsman.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

