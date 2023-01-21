Criminal gangs assassinate three police officers in Haiti | News

Report This Content

The spokesman for the Democratic and Popular Sector (SDP), André Michel, lamented the murder on Friday of three policemen in the Pétionville commune, southeast of the Haitian capital, at the hands of alleged members of a local gang.

Through his Twitter account, the politician declared that what happened demonstrates the need for an international force to help disarm the gangs in Haiti.

The incident happened in the Torcelle area when armed criminals tried to take control of the commune and attacked police officers in the town of Metivier.

SDP kondane ak tout fòs li atak Kriminèl ki fèt nan Petyonvil Kote pou pi piti 4 Polisye mouri asasinen.SDP voye Senpati li bay PNH la ak Fanmi Polisye yo.Zak Kriminèl sa a montre yon lot fwa ankò nesesite pou gen yon Fòs entènasyonal pou ede nou kraze gang nan Peyi a.

– I. André Michel (@avokapepla)

January 21, 2023

According to witnesses, the agents requested reinforcements to repel the attack, but received no assistance. Along with the three dead uniformed officers, another received multiple injuries and one is reported missing.

Haitian media reported that when the confrontation began, the civilian population panicked and merchants rushed to close their businesses.

Likewise, it transpired that a protest of police officers was originated by the actions of the director of the force.

Official sources have stated that there are five police officers who have died so far in 2023 amid an upsurge in violence and insecurity caused by the expansion of armed gangs into various areas of the country.

Until now, no official balance of the event has been offered, since neither the Police nor the Government have spoken about this attack allegedly perpetrated by members of the gang led by Vitelhomme Innocent.

Last October, the Haitian government requested the deployment of specialized troops to contain the gangs to confront the alliance of criminal groups that blocked the distribution of fuel.

However, the claim generated internal criticism from the political environment, which reminded the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, of the ineffectiveness of previous interventions.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

