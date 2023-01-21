New acts of repression are reported in the Peruvian region of Puno | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



On Friday night, a new act of repression took place in the Peruvian region of Puno when a police officer fired his firearm at a group of people who were protesting against President Dina Boluarte.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN high commissioner describes deaths in Peru as unacceptable

The action of the police official unleashed the indignation of the citizens in the town of Llave, where hours before the repression of the demonstrations left at least six injured.

In a video published by local media, it is shown when the police officer fired his firearm at the protesters, leading dozens of citizens to surround a police station in Llave, Puno.

Late at night on January 20, it became known that the police continued to carry out acts that harm the integrity of the protesters.

The Puno Regional Health Directorate (Direna) reported that a 62-year-old man died when he was transferred to a hospital, bringing the death toll to 60 due to the repression in Peru since last December.

The victim was identified as Isidro Arcata Mamani and was one of the people injured during the violent repression in the Andean city of Llave.

The regional health directorate of #Fist announced a person who died during the protests in Ilave. His name, Isidro Arcata Mamani, 62 years old. pic.twitter.com/6dbzk9bx4L

— IBON SILVIA MACHACA (@14_ibon)

January 21, 2023

The death of another person who participated in the protests in the town of Chao in the Peruvian region of Libertad in the northeast of the South American country was also reported.

During the day of mobilizations against the Peruvian president in the Arequipa region, at least three people were injured when the police forces tried to retake the Alfredo Rodríguez Ballón airport.

The Peruvian media RPP and La República reported that their reporters were assaulted and beaten while covering anti-government demonstrations in the historic center of the city of Lima.

The College of Journalists of Peru expressed its rejection of the attacks on journalists who are covering the demonstrations in the Peruvian capital.

“Our Order expresses its absolute condemnation and requires the police to protect journalists and the Public Ministry to investigate and punish misfits,” the statement states.

Protests against the Peruvian government have intensified since last December 7, when Congress dismissed Pedro Castillo and swore in Boluarte as the new president.

The repression of the security forces against the demonstrations has left, according to figures from the Ombudsman of Peru, at least 50 dead and hundreds injured.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report