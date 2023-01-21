Humanitarian caravan ends in the Colombian Pacific | News

Report This Content

The humanitarian caravan undertaken by the Colombian Government and a representation of the National Liberation Army (ELN) for the Pacific region will come to an end this Saturday.

Government and ELN start humanitarian caravan in Colombia

Government representatives and the ELN launched a humanitarian caravan last Tuesday with the aim of learning about the situation suffered by indigenous and Afro-descendant communities in the towns of Bajo Calima (Valle del Cauca) and Medio San Juan (Chocó).

During the humanitarian mobilization, the representatives of the communities will make their realities known, in order to establish what the conditions are for in the near future to come out of forced confinement due to the resurgence of violence in their regions.

In the case of forced displacement, efforts will be made to return displaced citizens to their territories under the principles of voluntary, dignity and security.

Representatives of the Government and of the ELN peace agency, accompanied by international organizations, will listen and dialogue with the representatives of the local populations.

After concluding the first cycle of activities of the Roundtable for Peace Dialogues, the Government and the ELN agreed to promote a system of humanitarian relief to guarantee the return of the displaced and put an end to situations of confinement generated by violence in the Pacific regions. Colombian.

The humanitarian caravan advances through the municipalities of Valle del Cauca and Choco, Colombia, with the perspective of listening to the ethnic communities and being able to bring humanitarian relief to the territories, demands that will be referred to the dialogues between the government and the ELN@ConexiontlSUR pic.twitter.com/kgVlCC8ZdS

— Hernán Tobar (@TobarteleSUR)

January 20, 2023

According to the office of the High Commissioner for Peace, this first experience will focus on the indigenous and Afro-descendant territories of Bajo Calima and Medio San Juan, which have been the scene of an increase in violence by irregular groups and armed bands outside the law.

At the end of the caravan, the government and ELN delegates will present a report that will serve to adopt humanitarian measures for communities at risk in the Colombian Pacific region.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



