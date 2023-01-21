Latin America

Primary care doctors begin indefinite strike in Andalusia | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 36 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Primary Care Medical Union began a strike this Friday in Andalusia, Spain, to defend their labor claims after the repeated request to the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) and the Ministry of Health and Consumption.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Spanish doctors resume strike for improvements in the sector

“We do not understand the commitment of the Andalusian government to ignore us and not sit down to listen to us and negotiate when we are their professionals, their doctors, the same ones who recently applauded and dedicated monuments to us,” said the union.

The organization stated that most of the requests have not been answered by the SAS and the Ministry, and even on “the benefits of well-budgeted primary care, with material resources, organized with common sense and enough professionals, in the case that the doctors are dealing with, that they are also well treated”.

“By being well treated, we understand that the remuneration is commensurate with the level of knowledge, responsibility and hardship that is required of us, and that the working and working conditions are not constantly damaging our health and our lives,” the union said.

Likewise, the union said that the follow-up that has been carried out on the day of the strike is irregular, due to the fact that the Ministry of Health has estimated the participation at 2.73 percent of the doctors of the morning shift in the health centers .

“Our balance today is positive and encourages us to continue. On the other hand, we are receiving numerous support from union and citizen organizations, including the White Tides, and we are expecting many more. Also from medical organizations”, said the Union of Primary Care Physicians.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 36 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Announce use of bivalent vaccines against Covid-19 in Argentina | News

2 hours ago

Bolivian President highlights lithium industrialization era | News

3 hours ago

Drought effects registered in Mexico | News

4 hours ago

Brazil receives 7.7 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 | News

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.