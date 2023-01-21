Primary care doctors begin indefinite strike in Andalusia | News

Report This Content

The Primary Care Medical Union began a strike this Friday in Andalusia, Spain, to defend their labor claims after the repeated request to the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) and the Ministry of Health and Consumption.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Spanish doctors resume strike for improvements in the sector

“We do not understand the commitment of the Andalusian government to ignore us and not sit down to listen to us and negotiate when we are their professionals, their doctors, the same ones who recently applauded and dedicated monuments to us,” said the union.

The organization stated that most of the requests have not been answered by the SAS and the Ministry, and even on “the benefits of well-budgeted primary care, with material resources, organized with common sense and enough professionals, in the case that the doctors are dealing with, that they are also well treated”.

“By being well treated, we understand that the remuneration is commensurate with the level of knowledge, responsibility and hardship that is required of us, and that the working and working conditions are not constantly damaging our health and our lives,” the union said.

Likewise, the union said that the follow-up that has been carried out on the day of the strike is irregular, due to the fact that the Ministry of Health has estimated the participation at 2.73 percent of the doctors of the morning shift in the health centers .

“Our balance today is positive and encourages us to continue. On the other hand, we are receiving numerous support from union and citizen organizations, including the White Tides, and we are expecting many more. Also from medical organizations”, said the Union of Primary Care Physicians.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



