Announce use of bivalent vaccines against Covid-19 in Argentina | News

The Argentine Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, announced this Friday that bivalent vaccines against Covid-19 will begin to be applied in that Latin American nation.

“We add bivariate vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 to the national vaccination strategy, one more step in the most important campaign in our history,” said the head of the Argentine health sector.

Likewise, the minister stressed that these immunizers will be distributed from next week in all the provinces, and will be applied according to their plans.

The headline revealed that the first reinforcement of these bivalent vaccines will be for infants between six months and two years, while the second reinforcement for children and adolescents between three and 17 years and the third for over 18 years.

“As we always said, all available vaccines are effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths. That is why it is important that, if four months have passed since your last dose, you go for a new one, especially if you have risk conditions or are over 50 years,” emphasized Vizzotti.

The Health leader celebrated that with these vaccines, the South American country exceeds 131 million anticovid doses received since the start of the pandemic.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



