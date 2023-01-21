Bolivian President highlights lithium industrialization era | News

Report This Content

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, specified this Friday that the era of Bolivian lithium industrialization began, after signing the agreement between the state company Yacimientos del Litio Bolivianos (YLB) and the Chinese consortium Create Better Community (CBC), which will promote the Direct Extraction of Lithium (EDL).

“Today begins the era of the industrialization of Bolivian lithium, with the signing of this important agreement with the CBC company for the implementation of industrial complexes based on the Direct Extraction of Lithium in the Potosí and Oruro salt flats,” said the president.

Highlighting the historical importance of the event, the Bolivian dignitary reflected on the years that had to pass for Bolivia to be on the right path of lithium use.

#LIVE

We participated in the Signing of the Agreement for the Implementation of Industrial Complexes based on Direct Lithium Extraction technologies in the Potosí and Oruro salt flats.

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

January 20, 2023

The YLB company will control the construction of the industrial complexes, the operation and maintenance service, the sale of the finished product and the industrialization of lithium carbonate.

The data offered by the Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, Flanklin Molina, indicate that “according to technical data, thanks to this process, the estimate for the years 2024 and 2025 is to produce from 45,000 to 100,000 tons of lithium per year.”

Likewise, the president of YLB, Carlos Ramos, said that “this process has the objective of accelerating the process of industrialization of this strategic resource, obtaining better yields, greater than 80 percent, with the optimization of the use of water and other variables that have been evaluated in a transparent manner.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



