Drought effects registered in Mexico | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



About 80 percent of the Mexican territory is being affected in some way by drought, lack of rain and runoff, as reported by the National Meteorological Service of the National Water Commission (Conagua).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Trial against former Mexican Secretary of Security advances in the US

According to the report exposed this Friday, 79.51 of the Mexican soils are categorized between abnormally dry and in extreme drought.

In contrast, only 20.49 percent of the land surface of that Latin American nation has no impacts from this harmful phenomenon.

The study, which is based on the first half of 2023, concluded that the regions most affected by the drought were the Sierra Madre Occidental, the northeast of the country, the south of Veracruz, and the north of Oaxaca.

Likewise, the study revealed that the area classified in moderate drought and extreme drought was 35.33 percent of the national territory, which represents 16.44 percent more than what was calculated at the end of 2022.

Therefore, 44.18 percent of Mexico is abnormally dry; 29.88 percent in moderate drought; 5.3 percent in severe drought; 0.15 percent in extreme drought and so far, none in exceptional drought.

There are several regions of Latin America and the Caribbean (such as Brazil, Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia) that are being affected by drought, as a consequence of climate change, and several nations have had to declare alerts due to these circumstances.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report