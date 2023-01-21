Brazil receives 7.7 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Federal Government of Brazil reported that from this Friday until Saturday it will receive 7.7 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 for children, as a result of negotiations with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lula da Silva asks to punish Bolsonaro for coup coup

The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade Lima, said on her Twitter social network account that the doses will be for children between the ages of six months and 11 years. Likewise, 4.5 million doses for those between six months and four years and 3.2 million for those between five and 11 years.

Weeks ago, the Secretary of Health and Environment Surveillance of the Ministry of Health, Ethel Maciel, had warned about the scarce availability of the drug, and stated that she would deal with reversing the situation.

Between this sixth fair (20) and Saturday (21), Brazil receives more than 7.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer for children from 6 months to 11 years of age. (1/2)

— Nísia Trindade Lima (@nisia_trindade)

January 20, 2023

For its part, it corresponds to the National Institute for Quality Control in Health (Incqs), the distribution to the units of the federation that guarantee the reinforcement of the vaccination campaign.

Likewise, the federal government intends to initiate a process to correct the delay in vaccination of the child population.

Last September, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine in young children from six months to four years.

Reports from the General Coordination of the National Immunization Program (Cgpni) state that there is a greater presence of Covid-19 in the population under five years of age, compared to older groups that have received the vaccine.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report