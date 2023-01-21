Storm alerts declared in nine provinces of Argentina | News

Report This Content

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Argentina issued a storm alert this Friday for the City of Buenos Aires (capital) and nine other provinces before the arrival of the rains after intense days of heat in that South American nation.

In its warning, the entity specified that rains with accumulations of between 30 and 60 millimeters are expected, as well as strong gusts of winds and hail falls.

In this way, the SMN placed the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires, La Plata, areas of the east and the south of Buenos Aires at the yellow alert level, given the possible affectation of storms of varied intensity.

⚠ SAT | ALERTS #SiHayAlertaEstarAlerta

��Sectors of BsAs (includes AMBA), E.Ríos, center and south of Sta Fe, CBA and R.Negro coast due to storms, some strong/severe, with very intense gusts and hail.

��Sectors of CBA, Cuyo, BsAs, La Pampa, R.Negro and Chubut due to storm.

— SMN Argentina (@SMN_Argentina)

January 20, 2023

Also, at the yellow alert level are part of Córdoba, some departments of La Pampa and Santa Fe and the provinces of Entre Ríos, San Luis and La Rioja, where rainfall is expected to accumulate between 20 and 45 millimeters.

The SMN placed the departments in the center and west of the province of Buenos Aires, east of Chubut and Río Negro, and for the north of La Pampa and south of Santa Fe, at the orange alert level, where accumulations of between 30 and 60 millimeters, which may be higher due to heavy rains during the afternoon and night.

The entity stressed that the storms in these towns in the center and south of the country “may be accompanied by intense gusts, occasional hail, strong electrical activity and abundant rainfall in short periods.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



