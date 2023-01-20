Preventive arrest ratified for Governor Camacho in Bolivia | News

Report This Content

The Second Criminal Chamber of the Departmental Court of Justice (TDJ) of La Paz, Bolivia, declared that the appeal presented by the governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, was inadmissible, therefore, he continues under preventive detention accused of crimes of terrorism related to the Coup d’état I case.

The hearing was installed this Thursday virtually, with the presence of lawyers from the Ministry of Government, the State Attorney’s Office and the technical defense of the complainant and the defendant.

This act lasted for more than six hours and in it the possibility of extending the period of preventive detention, which is four months, was denied.

Camacho was arrested on December 28 of last year in Santa Cruz in order to face his pending trial for the crime of terrorism during the 2019 coup that ousted former President Evo Morales from power.

That year, Camacho himself admitted that his father did not allow the police and the Armed Forces to repress the violent groups that caused the constitutional rupture and led to the overthrow of the legitimate government of Morales.

At that time, the leader of the Civic Cruceños affirmed that his father did everything possible to ensure that the troops did not appease the violent ones, since they knew that in less than 48 hours the demonstrations were going to spread to La Paz.

