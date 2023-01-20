Day of protests in Lima, Peru, was marked by violent police repression | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The day of mobilizations this Thursday in Lima, the capital of Peru, demanding the resignation of the designated president Dina Boluarte, was marked by violent police repression, which left several people injured.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peruvian Police represses mobilization in Lima against Dina Boluarte

Despite this repression, which included the use of pellets and tear gas, communities and social organizations from various regions of the country continued the mobilizations.

The collaborator of teleSUR in the South American country, Jaime Herrera, reported that the protesters left the historic center of Lima towards the Congress, which they also demand its closure, however, the police prevented their passage by throwing pellets and tear gas.

The journalist reported that at night protesters who were trying to leave the emblematic San Martín square, to take shelter from a fire that was taking place in the area, were dispersed by elements of the riot police force.

#TomaDeLima | The owner of the house that caught fire in Plaza San Martín blames the Police for causing the incident. “They threw tear gas canisters at the roof and the fire started,” he testified. pic.twitter.com/ctvTrh3Ne8

— Huanca York Times (@HuancaYorkTimes)

January 20, 2023

The protest of the Peruvian people, which is taking place within the framework of a national civic strike called by the General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP) and the National Assembly of Peoples (ANP), also demands justice for the victims of the police violence.

There are 53 dead during repression

The health management of the regional government of Arequipa, the second largest city in the country, confirmed that this Thursday a person was shot dead during the attempt to take over the local airport by protesters.

With this fact, there are already 44 civilians killed during the repression of security forces against the protesters, according to statistics from the Peruvian Ombudsman’s Office.

To this figure, nine deaths due to accidents linked to the protest are added, bringing the number of deaths during the demonstrations against Congress and the Boluarte government, which began on December 7, when Parliament dismissed the protests, to 53. Pedro Castillo as president of the country.

In response to the massive mobilization, the president-designate Dina Boluarte issued a message to the nation on Thursday night in which she reiterated that she would not resign and criminalized the protest.

Boluarte blamed the social protest for the violence in the country, and while he called for dialogue, he classified the demonstrations as criminal acts and vandalism.

The head of state who was sworn in by Congress threatened greater measures against the population that has remained in the streets against her government.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report