President of Venezuela talks with Rodríguez Zapatero | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting in Caracas this Thursday with the former president of the government of Spain, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, official sources reported.

According to the Venezuelan News Agency (AVN), the president of the National Assembly (AN), Jorge Rodríguez, and the vice president of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, were also present at the meeting.

At the meeting, the Venezuelan president reiterated his willingness to hold a national dialogue with all sectors of the opposition, in order to consolidate peace and stability in the South American country. For the head of state, this is “the only way to guarantee national peace.”

This #19JanI welcomed the former President of the Government of Spain, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. It is always a pleasure to meet to exchange ideas and reflections, in these times of dialogue and national reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/FU4YX5Yfrr

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

January 20, 2023

In a message posted on his official Twitter account, President Maduro said: “This January 19, I welcomed the former President of the Government of Spain, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.”

“It is always a pleasure to meet to exchange ideas and reflections, in these times of dialogue and national reconciliation,” said the Venezuelan president.

Rodríguez Zapatero, for his part, applauded the role of Venezuela in the negotiations that are carried out between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

“Getting the guerrilla group to renounce violence is a great goal,” said the former Spanish ruler.

He added that this will benefit the population of both Colombia and Venezuela, especially those who live on the common border, since it will cause “other violence to be reduced or to disappear.”





