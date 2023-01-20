A new Minister of National Commerce is appointed in Venezuela | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, reported this Thursday that Colonel Antonio José Morales Rodríguez will serve as the new Minister of National Commerce.

“I have appointed Colonel Antonio Morales, the new Minister of People’s Power for National Commerce. So that he continues to promote commercial activity, entrepreneurship and the country’s real economy, ”wrote the president on his Twitter account.

Likewise, the head of state thanked the previous holder of the portfolio Dheliz Álvarez for “her valuable performance.”

from this #19JanI have appointed Colonel Antonio Morales, the new Minister of People’s Power for National Commerce. For him to continue promoting commercial activity, entrepreneurship and the country’s real economy. I thank Dheliz Álvarez for his valuable performance. Let’s keep going! pic.twitter.com/rLhJg7aeXu

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

January 19, 2023

In this sense, the executive vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, revealed that Álvarez will direct the Venezuelan Foreign Trade Corporation, to “continue raising the capacities that support national economic development.”

“I assume this new responsibility with the commitment to continue working for the economic development of our country,” wrote Dheliz Álvarez on his Twitter account.

For his part, the new head of the Nations Trade portfolio is a graduate in Military Arts and Sciences, graduated from the Military Academy of the Venezuelan Army, specializing in infantry.

Among the positions held, he stands out as being in charge of the Superintendence of the Institutions of the Banking Sector and in the Ministry of Popular Power of the Office of the Presidency and Monitoring of Government Management.

Due to his excellent performance, the colonel has been decorated several times for his work in the Presidential Honor Guard.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



