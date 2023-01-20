Argentine President highlights the importance of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline | News

Report This Content

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, highlighted on Thursday the importance of the President Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline located in the town of Doblas, in the Pampa region.

“This is a central work for the future of Argentina that will guarantee us to have the gas that we had to import all this time, losing foreign currency and resources that we can use in production and work, which is what matters most to us” highlighted Fernandez.

The president was present at the start-up of a state-of-the-art automated welding system, which is being used for the first time in the Latin American nation.

According to the experts, this system will allow the work to reach the levels of productivity necessary to comply with the project.

Fernández also pondered the importance of the investment of Argentine businessmen to introduce this technology with a view to its completion by mid-2023, and the gas pipeline continues on its way to Santa Fe and from there the gas will be taken to the north of the country and to Brazil.

The new tool comes from the United States (USA), guarantees a constant level of production and quality and will be used in sections one and two of the project, the most extensive of it.

The President Néstor Kirchner Gas Pipeline is the main energy project commissioned in Argentina in the last 40 years and will expand the capacity of the natural gas transportation system by 25 percent from Vaca Muerta.

With a total extension of 573 kilometers, it will save more than 2,900 million dollars each year and will generate 10,000 direct jobs and another 40,000 indirect jobs between construction and the increased production scheduled for Vaca Muerta.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



