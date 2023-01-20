Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon breaks a new record in 2022 | News

Report This Content

The Amazon Institute of Man and the Environment (Imazon) of Brazil announced Thursday that deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon registered a new record in 2022, with the loss of 10,573 square kilometers (km²) of forest, comparable to nearly 3,000 soccer fields per day.

“As a result, the accumulated deforestation in the last four years, between 2019 and 2022, reached 35,193 km². An area that exceeds the size of two states: Sergipe and Alagoas, which have 21 and 27 thousand km², respectively”, detailed the Imazon in an official report.

According to the entity, Imazon’s satellite monitoring detected that this is the largest deforestation recorded since 2008, when it began monitoring the Amazon region.

The institute also highlighted that in December 2022, 287 square kilometers of forest were felled, which represented an increase of 105 percent compared to the same month in 2021, when 140 square kilometers were lost.

“Regarding the jurisdiction of the deforested areas in 2022, 80 percent was in charge of the federal government, which is equivalent to 8,443 km². In these territories, devastation increased by 2 percent compared to the previous year, when they were deforested 8,291 km²,” the report detailed.

Likewise, Imazon highlights that the states of Pará, Amazonas and Mato Grosso were the ones with the highest rates of deforestation, with Amazonas being the most serious region, since devastation increased by 24 percent compared to 2021.

“We hope that this is the last record of deforestation reported by our satellite monitoring system, since the new government has promised to prioritize the protection of the Amazon,” said Imazon researcher Bianca Santos, presenting the data.

In this sense, the report highlights that close to 80 percent of the deforested area in 2022 is under the responsibility of the federal government, which until then was led by the far-right Jair Bolsonaro.

The current president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has indicated that the issue of the Amazon is one of his priorities, so among his first measures he unblocked the Amazon Fund, which has donations from Germany and Norway to be applied in environmental protection actions.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



