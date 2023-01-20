Government of Bolivia highlights care for kidney patients | News

Report This Content

President Luis Arce reported this Thursday that his Government has invested 479.3 million pesos in free hemodialysis treatment for more than 3,400 patients, in the period of two years of government administration.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, the dignitary stated that, for kidney treatments and transplants, more than 13.8 million Bolivian pesos have been invested, in compliance with his policy of ensuring the health of his people as a priority.

In this way, the Ministry of Health of the Andean country guarantees insurance for chronic kidney patients who lack free treatment, as part of the deepening and strengthening of the Unified Health System (SUS).

(Thread) Caring for the health of our population is integral and will always be a priority for our Government. In two years of management, in coordination with our @SaludDeportesBo we invested Bs479.3 million in free hemodialysis treatment in favor of 3,400 patients. pic.twitter.com/b8PYqvJphf

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

January 19, 2023

“Taking care of the health of our population is integral and will always be a priority for our Government,” said the president.

In this sense, he also stressed that the unity, struggle and democratic consciousness of the people allowed the recovery of the health of Bolivians.

On January 4, the Bolivian Ministry of Health and Sports ratified through a statement published on the social network Twitter, which “guarantees free treatment for kidney patients who need dialysis, through the Unified Health System.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



