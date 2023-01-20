They denounce the seventh massacre of 2023 in Colombia | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) of Colombia denounced this Thursday the seventh massacre so far in 2023 in Rionegro, department of Antioquia, in the northwest of the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government and ELN start humanitarian caravan in Colombia

“Three people were murdered inside a house located in the Juan Antonio Murillo neighborhood of the municipality of Rionegro, Antioquia,” Indepaz reported in a statement.

According to the entity, these three individuals were attacked at dawn and have not yet been identified, although it is known that they are two men and a woman.

�� #07massacresen2023

�� Date: 01/19/23

�� Place: Rionegro, Antioquia

�� Number of Victims: 3 people

➡️ Three people were murdered inside a house located in the Juan Antonio Murillo neighborhood of the municipality of Rionegro, Antioquia. pic.twitter.com/dSIDvUwASJ

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

January 19, 2023

The Colombian Ombudsman’s Office issued an early warning warning about clashes between local gangs and the territorial control they impose in certain regions.

Likewise, the entity highlights that this region, due to its proximity to Medellín, is a favorable area for illegal businesses.

Among the groups that venture into the area are the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), the Valle de Aburrá Office, Clan Isazá and local structures such as La Mesa and Pamplona.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

