Labor Party wins elections again in Antigua and Barbuda | News

After the general elections held this Wednesday in Antigua and Barbuda, the Labor Party (ABLP) achieved victory led by the Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, who will be re-elected for a third term.

The prime minister thanked the people for placing their trust in the caucus after winning 1,295 votes in his St John’s City West district, according to preliminary figures published by the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC).

In this sense, the main opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) led by Alister Thomas obtained 621 votes followed by the National Democratic Alliance, which only reached 18 ballots in favor.

Since then, the ABLP has won nine of the 17 seats in Parliament, while the UPP won five and one for the Barbuda People’s Movement.

Similarly, ABLP candidate Robin Yearwood was victorious in the St. Philip North constituency. Yearwood with 708 votes compared to the 615 obtained by the opposition bench.

In turn, ABLP’s Steadroy Benjamin was declared the winner in St. John’s City South with 889 votes, while the premier’s wife, Maria Browne, was declared the winner in St. John’s Rural East with 1,770 ballots.

According to the electoral authorities, the elections that closed at 06:00 (local time) were carried out normally, with 53 candidates presenting themselves, of which 17 are from the ABLP and 16 from the UPP.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



