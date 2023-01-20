They denounce the illegal detention of Salvadoran social leaders | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Association for Social Economic Development-Santa Marta (ADES), together with other organizations for human rights, defense of the territory and the fight against metal mining; together with groups of solidarity with the Salvadoran people denounced this Wednesday the persecution of social leaders by the Government of Nayib Bukele and announced a protest for Thursday in the capital, San Salvador.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They commemorate 31 years of the Peace Accords in El Salvador

The day before, the private defender of those detained in the case, Denis Stanley Muñoz Rosa, pointed out that the request presented by the Prosecutor’s Office presents what he called “contradictions and is saturated with weak points.”

In this sense, the lawyer listed as shortcomings in the tax accusation against the members of ADES and the Santa Marta Community, among others, the lack of support for the facts, the lack of a robust investigation and delays in the term of inquiring. of the requirements.

According to the representatives of ADES, “Santa Marta is one of the few communities that, together with its organization, has achieved great and significant achievements such as the full enjoyment of rights”, and ADES has transcended with the Santa Marta community in areas national and international supporting “just social struggles” that had successful goals such as the one carried out against metallic mining that the Canadian company Pacific Rim/Oceana Gold (2009) tried to implement in the department of Cabañas.

In this sense, he denounced that “the background of these arrests is due to all the struggles that we have promoted and our integration into other spaces such as the National Table against Metal Mining, the National Health Forum (FNS) and other spaces in where we have demanded our rights in national struggles”.

In the same context, European organizations of solidarity with the Salvadoran people, from Germany and Switzerland, two of the bastions of support for the popular struggles of that Central American country in the eighties, released a statement in which they agree that ” There is no doubt that the arrests of the five activists of the popular struggle and for the liberation of the mining threat come together with the intention of the Bukele government to reintroduce mining in the country.”

Organizations such as the German Coffee Campaign, the El Salvador Information Office and the Ecumenical Office for Peace and Justice recall that “Santa Marta has played an important role in that anti-mining fight that also inspired us here.” In this regard, they point to the recent fight against the eviction of the German city of Lucerat.

The complaint also signed by Ayuda Medico per il Centroamerica, the Maurice Demierre, Nicaragua-El Salvador, and Swiss-Romandie Health Centers states that when the population of Santa Marta “raises its voice, those who fell in the fight for freedom and against the military dictatorship in El Salvador”.

In this sense, signatories such as the twinning groups Nicaragua-Hermanamiento Delémont, Bienna-San Marcos, Médico Internacional and the Swiss Solidarity Movement with Central America, reject that the imprisonments have to do “with crime, [sino] that the regime [de Bukele] wants to shield and enrich themselves with another megaproject or others because they were detained by a worker, a trade unionist for demanding their payment as in San Marcos and Soyapango”.

A mobilization of popular accompaniment to the judicial hearing is planned for this Thursday on the outskirts of the judicial center where the public hearing will take place.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report