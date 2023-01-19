Another protester dies in Peru, victim of police violence | News

Report This Content

The Peruvian citizen Salomón Valenzuela Chua died this Thursday, after being injured at the San Martín de Porres de Macusani hospital in Puno the day before, as a result of clashes between protesters and police officers.

They denounce the murder of a protester in Puno, Peru

Valenzuela, who had a reserved prognosis and hypovolemic shock injured on the right side of the chest, leaves behind four children while his wife, who recently underwent surgery, is in a delicate state of health.

According to local media, the prosecutor is in the area for a law necropsy, meanwhile, efforts are being coordinated with Public Defense to support the affected family.

#Peru They confirm the death of Salomón Valenzuela Chua(30) who yesterday was admitted to the hospital in #Carabaya region #Fist with reserved prognosis. He leaves 4 orphaned children.

So far there are already 49 deaths due to police and military repression so far in the conflict pic.twitter.com/DNBujc8CK5

— JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj)

January 19, 2023

The teleSUR collaborator in the South American nation, Jaime Herrera, indicated that with this death there are already 49 deaths due to police and military repression since the demonstrations against the government of Dina Boluarte began.

For their part, the nine mayors of the Puno region rejected through a statement the violence carried out by state forces, meanwhile, urged the Government not to call the protesters adjectives.

Similarly, they expressed their condolences and feelings of pain to the relatives of the protesters who have lost their lives and their solidarity with the injured.

At the same time, they requested the impartial intervention of the Ombudsman’s Office and the Public Ministry so that they can ensure “unrestricted respect for the fundamental rights of people.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



