Regional delegations initiate “Tama de Lima” and demand resignation of Dina Boluarte | News

The mobilizations against the Peruvian government of the president appointed by Congress, Dina Boluarte, continued this Thursday with the arrival of more organizations and demonstrators in the capital, within the framework of the national strike called and the so-called “Toma de Lima”.

Mobilization continues in Peru to demand the resignation of Dina Boluarte

In this regard, local media reported on the arrival in Lima of several regional delegations to participate in the second great March of the four of them that will take place at 4:00 p.m. (local time) in Plaza San Martín.

In this sense, the collaborator of teleSUR in the South American nation, Jaime Herrera, reported that delegations from Cusco are concentrated on the 28 de Julio avenue.

In addition, a delegation from the Huancavelica region also arrived at Plaza San Martín to join the march, as well as from Puno and other departments to take over Lima.

In turn, in Juliaca, Puno region, there was a massive mobilization against the Peruvian government.

A report from the Peruvian Ombudsman reported that, until noon, some 127 blockades of national roads were registered.

On this day, three people were injured as a result of clashes with the police forces registered on the San Isidro bridge, the access road to the city of Arequipa that remains blocked.

At the same time, the General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP) held a press conference at its headquarters and ratified the national civic-popular strike with peaceful demonstrations.

The outbreak of the demonstrations took place last December with the dismissal by Congress of former President Pedro Castillo, in which various social sectors demand the immediate resignation of Boluarte, a Constituent Assembly and call early general elections.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

