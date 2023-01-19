Former Pemex chief would pay 20 million dollars for corruption | News

Latin America

The repair of damages offered by the former director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Emilio Lozoya, for irregular purchases and bribes could double and reach the figure of 20 million dollars if an agreement is not reached with the authorities.

The amount initially offered by the defense team of the former holder pursues the objective of suspending the two criminal proceedings against him and his family in order to obtain the freedom of the North Prison, in which he is currently a prisoner.

However, the government headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador estimated that the amount offered was insufficient, which has made it impossible to reach an agreement, which has a deadline of March 10.

In this sense, if the parties do not reach a consensus, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) may carry out an oral accusation to begin the trial for the corruption cases of Agronitrogenados and Odebrecht.

According to national media, Lozoya is accused of buying and selling a scrap plant for agronitrogen fertilizers and for receiving bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Accordingly, the defendant’s defense has an ultimatum for the first accusation until February 16. However, the case that keeps him behind bars is that of Odebrecht, with which there are more divergences in terms of reparation for damages.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

