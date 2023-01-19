Work group created to value the minimum wage in Brazil | News

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, ordered this Wednesday the creation of an inter-ministerial working group in order to study the policy of valorization of the minimum wage, local media reported.

According to official sources, the group will be working for 45 days, although there is the possibility of extending this period.

This mandate was signed at the Planalto Palace with the presence of union representatives and it was the first time in six years that unionists were received in this venue.

The ordinance focuses on fulfilling one of Lula’s campaign promises, who assured that he would reactivate the policy of valorization of the minimum wage that was abandoned when former President Jair Bolsonaro came to power.

During the meeting, Labor Minister Luiz Marinho explained that by the time the group meets, the minimum amount will be 1,302 reais (about $251).

Acham that the modern world does not need unions. The more a democracy, the stronger it is, the more it needs unions. To represent the wishes of two workers.

– Lula (@LulaOficial)

January 18, 2023

The minister also expressed that two other working groups will be created in approximately a month, in order to address the assessment of the role of unions in collective bargaining and the regulation of work via platforms or applications.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



