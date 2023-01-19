Mobilization continues in Peru to demand the resignation of Dina Boluarte | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Sectors of the population continue to mobilize this Wednesday towards Lima, the Peruvian capital, to participate in the second edition of the so-called March of the Four Theirs and demand the resignation of the designated president, Dina Boluarte, as well as the early elections.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Trade union central calls for a national strike against the Government of Peru

The correspondent for teleSUR in Peru, Ramiro Angulo, reported that people have begun to arrive in Lima from different parts of the country to protest against the Boluarte government.

In addition, he indicated that students from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos have welcomed protesters who arrived in the capital.

“The students of this federation have made a kind of symbolic takeover in which they seek to contribute to these demands and protests that have been taking place in Lima and in various parts of the country,” he said.

The professor of that university, Christian Wiener, considered that this action by the students “is responding to a historical tradition. The university has always been close to the popular movement, to the struggles, to all the needs of the people.”

In turn, authorities from the National Engineering University agreed to receive the student delegations that travel to Lima to protest.

�� National University of Engineering agreed between authorities and students to receive delegations of students from regions that come to Lima to demonstrate against the Government and Congress. A totally different attitude to the rector of @UNMSM_ who ordered the eviction of the travelers. pic.twitter.com/C9jonJPI5k

— ���� Wayka�� (@WaykaPeru)

January 18, 2023

On the other hand, community media reported that from the province of Yunguyo, in the Puno region, on this day another delegation left for Lima to join the March of the Four Theirs this Thursday.

The president of the Central de Barrios of the province of Yunguyo, Juvenal Laurente, emphasized that “all the people who leave for Lima are volunteers, both from the urban and rural areas.”

For this mobilization, caravans have been transferred to Lima from Ayacucho, Arequipa, Apurímac, Cusco, Puno, among other locations.

Given this, the head of the Lima Police Region, Víctor Zanabria, told local media that they plan to deploy some 9,600 more police officers in the capital as part of the protest in the capital.

On the other hand, on this day a strong repression was reported on the Huancavelica railway line.

The protests began in Peru on December 7, 2022, when Congress removed then-President Pedro Castillo and swore Boluarte in office.

The repression by the security forces of the demonstrations has left at least 50 dead and hundreds injured.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report