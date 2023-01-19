Cuba and Hungary ratify will to strengthen cooperation | News

Latin America

The foreign ministers of Cuba and Hungary, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and Péter Szijjártó, respectively, ratified on Wednesday the will of both countries to continue strengthening and developing cooperation ties.

“We review the state of bilateral political relations and ratify the will to expand economic, trade, investment and cooperation ties,” Rodríguez said through his Twitter account.

Likewise, the Cuban diplomat praised the meeting held on this day by the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, with Foreign Minister Szijjártó and called it excellent and substantial.

In official talks with the Hungarian Foreign Minister, Péter Szijjártó, we highlighted historical ties of friendship��������

We review the state of bilateral political relations and ratify the will to expand economic, trade, investment and cooperation ties. pic.twitter.com/EgTuKDvNk1

— Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP)
January 18, 2023

For their part, the Hungarian peer affirmed that in such an adverse context, especially for the regional context of their nation, it is necessary to overcome difficulties and strengthen cooperation instead of lifting blockades and sanctions.

He also stressed that Hungary wants to strengthen cooperation ties with Cuba, especially in the areas of agriculture, food, water management and higher education.

Similarly, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry assured that his nation has always been in favor of promoting and deepening relations between Cuba and the European Union.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

