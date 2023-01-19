Metro-Energy project inaugurated in Mexico City | News

Report This Content

The Government of Mexico City inaugurated this Wednesday the Metro-Energy project, classified as the most modern and largest electrical substation in the country, with a capacity to feed cities such as Villahermosa and Tabasco.

The head of government of the Mexican capital, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, inaugurated the project and stressed that “it involves new transformers, a new power system, which went from a voltage that was no longer used anywhere in the country to 230 kV.”

Claudia Sheinbaum stressed that the work of 4,500 million pesos (239 million dollars) was carried out by the Federal Electricity Commission and the Metro Collective Transportation System.

�� The operators and technicians who will work in the High Voltage Substation #MetroEnergyare certified by the National Center for Energy Control (CENACE) to carry out their functions under the principles of efficiency, quality and transparency. #MetroSeModerniza �� pic.twitter.com/p5J0nTlWXU

– Government of Mexico City (@GobCDMX)

January 17, 2023

He also indicated that the investment represents “stability, improvement and 50 more years of this supply of electricity, transmission and distribution for Lines 1, 2 and 3, which are the oldest in the system.”

Mexican organizations warned about the lack of insurance in infrastructures after the accident in the Mexico City subway, which caused the death of a student from the Autonomous University of Mexico.

For its part, the Government declared on this day that “after the appearance of atypical events in the Metro collective transport system (STC), false news was disseminated that gave rise to disinformation about initiatives whose true objective is to guarantee the safety of l@s usuari@s and improve the operating conditions of said transport”.

After the events, the Abogadas con Glitter platform denounced the militarization of said station and declared that this “is not synonymous with security”, since the structural situation is the great pending in the STC Metro.

On May 4, 2021, a train with passengers from the STC Metro in Mexico City collapsed, causing the death of 26 people, while 65 were taken to hospitals.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

