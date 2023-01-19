Drought affects water supply in several Uruguayan cities | News

Report This Content

The administration of the State Sanitary Works (OSE) of Uruguay confirmed this Wednesday that several cities have difficulties with the supply of drinking water due to the drought.

Uruguayan government extends agricultural emergency for 90 days

According to the entity, between October 11, 2022 and January 10, 2023, the country found itself with the entire territory under a drought condition.

The OSE also states that so far in January, rainfall records have not exceeded 10.0 mm except for some episodes in the east-northwest area, qualifying it as extreme in 20.5 percent of the territory and severe in 42 ,1 percent.

Among the localities most affected by the water deficit are Dolores, in the department of Soriano; Nueva Helvecia in Colonia, and the Gold Coast in Canelones.

The Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries extended the agricultural emergency until April 24, extending it to the poultry, beekeeping and forestry sectors due to the persistent lack of rainfall.

The president of OSE, Raúl Montero, explained that the rivers are low and have no recharge or source of supply, which is why he urges the population to be rational and save water resources due to scarcity.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



